MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The iconic mural of George Floyd painted in south Minneapolis was vandalized for a second time.
Red spray paint marks the mural created at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, the site of Floyd’s fatal arrest. Written over Floyds’ face were an expletive followed by the words “Walz, commies and Satan.”
The Minneapolis Police Department says that no one has yet filed a report about the vandalism.
In August, the same mural was vandalized, with Floyd’s eyes and face covered with black paint. The mural was then restored.
