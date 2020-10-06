MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota revenue officials say over 100,000 people in the state may be eligible for an economic impact payment, but have not received it. Now, the deadline for registering has been extended.

The economic impact payment, commonly known as the COVID-19 stimulus check, was distributed in the earlier stages of the pandemic. It’s part of the $2 trillion economic relief package called the CARES Act, meant to offset the impacts the virus has had on public health and the economy.

The payments include up to $1,200 for individuals and up to $2,400 for married couples.

“The Economic Impact Payments were sent out to try to spur the economy and help Minnesotans during an unprecedented time,” said Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly. “We want to make sure that those Minnesotans who may benefit the most from these payments know how to claim them or are connected with groups that can assist them.”

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) identified and sent letters to 116,000 Minnesotans who may be eligible for the stimulus checks, but haven’t claimed them.

The letters were sent to those who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019, typically because they appear to have very low incomes and did not have a requirement to file a tax return.

The IRS extended the deadline for registering for the payment by five weeks, to Nov. 21.

The IRS is urging those who haven’t received a stimulus to register using the IRS’s Non-Filers: Enter Info Here tool.

Also, taxpayer assistance groups in Minnesota that can help individuals claim the payments are as follows:

– University of Minnesota Law School Low Income Taxpayer Clinic: 612-625-5515 or lawclinic@umn.edu

– Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid Low Income Taxpayer Clinic: 612-334-5970

– Prepare + Prosper: 651-287-0187