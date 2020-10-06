MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly 116,000 Minnesotans can still claim stimulus money that the Federal Government approved last spring, up to $1,200 per person.
The deadline to sign up for the money has been extended to November 21st.
Even if you didn’t file a tax return for last year, but are a U.S. citizen or resident alien, have a work-eligible Social Security number, and can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return, you may be eligible for the money.
“The Economic Impact Payments were sent out to try to spur the economy and help Minnesotans during an unprecedented time,” Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly said. “We want to make sure that those Minnesotans who may benefit the most from these payments know how to claim them or are connected with groups that can assist them.”
Click here for more information on how to register.
