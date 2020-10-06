MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the Minneapolis police officer who shot a man last week after a car crash on the city’s south side.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says that officer Illya Kuznedtsov shot Douglas Peake on Sept. 29 while responding to the crash on the 2700 block of Bloomington Avenue, in the city’s Phillips West neighborhood.
Peake, of Minneapolis, survived the shooting and was hospitalized at Hennepin Healthcare before being released into police custody. He is currently in Hennepin County Jail on gun charges.
According to the BCA, the shooting happened after Peake pulled out a handgun while running away from officers following the crash. Kuznedtsov shot Peake, but he continued to run away. Police later found him hiding under a car with a gun nearby. He did not fire at any of the officers.
Kuznedtsov has been a Minneapolis police officer for only four months, the BCA says. He is on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting.
The investigation into the shooting is on-going. Parts of the incident were captured on body cameras, the BCA says.
Once complete, the findings will be given to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for review and possible charges.
