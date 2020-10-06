Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Money can’t buy you love, but it can buy a lot of treats for your pet.
A new survey finds people are willing to spend more on their furry friends than they would on themselves.
Of those surveyed, 90% of people said they’d spend a hundred bucks a month on their dogs.
Also, the survey from Restora-Pet found men were more likely than women to have a party for their pup.
But more than half of those surveyed said they’d spend “whatever it takes” to keep their pet happy and healthy.
