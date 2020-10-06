CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a motorcycle carrying two riders was struck by a suspected drunk driver in an SUV near downtown early Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. when the motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Walnut Street North was hit by the SUV, which was heading eastbound toward downtown on West 7th Street.

(credit: St. Paul Police)

The driver of the SUV fled his vehicle, but was soon arrested. The motorcycle riders suffered injuries described as non-life threatening.

The crash closed West 7th Street for a couple hours as investigators reconstructed the crash.

