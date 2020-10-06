Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a motorcycle carrying two riders was struck by a suspected drunk driver in an SUV near downtown early Tuesday evening.
The crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. when the motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Walnut Street North was hit by the SUV, which was heading eastbound toward downtown on West 7th Street.
The driver of the SUV fled his vehicle, but was soon arrested. The motorcycle riders suffered injuries described as non-life threatening.
The crash closed West 7th Street for a couple hours as investigators reconstructed the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.