MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis is being drawn down this week, revealing a landscape similar to how the river looked long ago.
According to the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area of the National Park Service, a short stretch of the river is being drawn down and is freely flowing through the Lower St. Anthony Dam. The drawdown allows for inspection and maintenance of locks and dams.
“In these images the water level was eight feet lower than usual, revealing a totally different river landscape. Rapids appeared beneath St. Anthony Falls, and a dramatic landscape of rock boulders, rapids, and sandbars emerged,” the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area’s Facebook post said.
Tuesday through Thursday, the river will be an additional four feet lower.
The Upper St. Anthony Lock will be open for this time, allowing people to more closely see the transformed landscape.
The modern Mississippi River is held behind dams that make it wider and deeper for more than a quarter of its length.
You must log in to post a comment.