MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings fans will have to wait least a few more weeks before watching their team play at U.S. Bank Stadium.
On Tuesday, the organization announced that fans will not be allowed to attend the Vikings home game against the Falcons on October 18. Officials say the decision was made due to the continued COVID-19 infection rates in Minnesota.
However, in accordance with the existing Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, the team will again have up to 250 family members of Vikings personnel in attendance to further test their game day protocols.
The Vikings are back at home on Nov. 8 when they face the Detroit Lions. No word yet on whether fans will be allowed back in the stadium for this matchup.
Team officials say they are working with local officials to hopefully bring back fans later this season.
