MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A WCCO photojournalist is moving forward in seeking charges against the man who punched a phone out of his hands last week ahead of a rally in Duluth for President Donald Trump.
The Duluth Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the case is preceding to the city attorney’s office for review of misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct. Earlier, the police department inaccurately told reporters that the WCCO photojournalist, Dymanh Chhoun, did not want to press chargers.
RELATED: The Role Journalists And Demonstrators Play In A Hostile And Polarizing Political Climate
The attack on Chhoun happened while he was on assignment gathering video of Trump supporters before last Wednesday’s rally. Chhoun was in a public space and identified himself as a member of the media.
While he was recording a confrontation between Trump supporters and those holding a counter-rally in support of Joe Biden, one Trump supporter turned to Chhoun and said: “You guys want to be peaceful? Be peaceful! You want to be violent? Come to me!” The man then punched the phone out of Chhoun’s hand.
The footage went viral, prompting condemnations from both Democrats and Republicans, who noted that the freedom of the press is protected under the Constitution. Duluth police used Chhoun’s footage to identify the man who attacked him.
Chhoun was not harmed in the attack, nor was his phone broken.
You must log in to post a comment.