MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There may be some uncertainties over Halloween this year due to the pandemic, but one thing is still for sure — people love Halloween candy.
According to a new Morning Consult survey, 79% of parents admit to sampling their kid’s Halloween haul.
The survey also shows candy sales are up 13% from last year.
Furthermore, 31% of parents admit they plan to hide a stash of their favorite Halloween candy.
Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for celebrating Halloween, stating going door to door to trick-or-treat and handing the candy is high risk for spreading COVID-19.
Leaving an individual bag of candy for kids to grab is only a moderate risk, the CDC reported.
