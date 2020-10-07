MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota county has agreed to a more than $6 million settlement in connection to a police shooting last summer that left a man paralyzed.
Carlton County announced Wednesday that it will pay Shawn Olthoff $6.2 million to settle all claims brought against the county in a federal civil rights lawsuit. The county did not admit any fault in the shooting.
According to The Star Tribune, this could be the largest payout in greater Minnesota related to law enforcement misconduct.
On July 29, 2019, police conducting a search warrant in Olthoff’s mother’s Moose Lake home shot him twice, injuring his spinal cord and leaving him paralyzed. Olthoff was unarmed at the time.
The deputy who shot Olthoff, Sgt. Jason Wornygora, was found to be justified in using deadly force as Olthoff had allegedly pointed a gun at officers just days before while fleeing a traffic stop.
Of the total $6.2 million settlement, $4.2 million will be paid by the county and the remaining $2 million will come from the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust. According to the county, a portion of the settlement will be placed into a trust for Olthoff’s future medical costs.
