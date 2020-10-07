MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Wednesday reported 918 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths in the last 24 hours.
According to Minnesota Department of Health data, there have been 106,651 cases confirmed since March, with 96,616 of those patients no longer needing to be quarantined. More than 8,089 people have needed hospitalization since the pandemic began.
MORE: Minnesota Health Dept.’s Situation Report On COVID-19
The state’s death toll is now 2,101. Of those who have died, 1,497 have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Testing is now at 2,195,882 overall in the state. Nearly 14,000 tests were completed in the last 24 hours.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the positivity rate is hovering around 5% as of Sept. 28. Another measure by which authorities are determining the state’s progress is the number of new cases per 100,000 residents. As of now, the Dial Back Dashboard reports that figure is at 19 per 100,000, which represents the highest number the state’s seen since the start of the pandemic.
