WCCO APP: Click here to download WCCO’s new news app.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been released from a correctional facility Wednesday and has posted bail, which means that he’s the last of the four officers currently facing charges connected to the death of George Floyd to have been released from custody.

Chauvin, 44, was being held at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, where he had been also appearing in court remotely for all but the most recent hearing during which he and the other three officers charged — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — appeared in person. WCCO has learned that Chauvin left the facility at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday to be transferred to Hennepin County Jail in order to post bail.

Chauvin’s unconditional bail was set at $1.25 million, or $1 million with conditions; according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s roster, he was released on conditional bail. According to state court records, Chauvin posted a non-cash bond guaranteed by Allegheny Casualty.

Chauvin had been at the maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights since late May.

RELATED: Who Is Judge Peter Cahill, Who Will Oversee Case Of Four Ex-MPD Officers Charged In George Floyd’s Death?

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Video that was taken by a witness at the scene of Floyd’s Memorial Day death — outside of Cup Foods on 38th Street South and Chicago Avenue — shows Chauvin with his knee pressed down on Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes. The video sparked days of protest and violence in Minneapolis and demonstrations around the world.



Prosecution documents in the case against four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of Floyd show Chauvin had seven prior incidents of using neck or head and upper body restraints on arrestees, including four in which prosecutors say he went too far.

Chauvin’s attorney has argued that Floyd was positive for COVID-19, and that his death was the result of very high levels of fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system.

RELATED: Judge Disqualifies Hennepin Co. Attorney Mike Freeman From George Floyd Case

Chauvin faces over 12 years in prison if he’s convicted of unintentional second-degree murder.

Additionally, prosecutors have also charged Chauvin, and his estranged wife, with several counts of tax evasion for allegedly lying about their income.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)