MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With protesters expected to demonstrate in south Minneapolis following the release of ex-Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin, Gov. Tim Walz has activated a number of Minnesota National Guard troops.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Minnesotans, we have asked the Minnesota National Guard to prepare to assist in keeping the peace,” Walz said.

In all, 100 soldiers have been mobilized to support public safety services. Additionally, another 100 Minnesota State Patrol troopers have been mobilized as well, along with 75 conservation officers with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Out of an abundance of caution, Soldiers from the @MNNationalGuard are being activated by @GovTimWalz under Executive Order. The Soldiers will report for duty and stage in preparation for potential response in support of local law enforcement pending specific mission requests. pic.twitter.com/As09Fvf3M6 — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) October 7, 2020

Chauvin, the man facing the most serious charges in the death of George Floyd, was released from Hennepin County Jail Wednesday morning after posting $1 million conditional bond. Before that, he was being held at the Oak Park Heights correctional facility.

This comes more than four months after Chauvin was seen on video with his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd’s death sparked unrest in Minnesota, in the United States and all around the world.

Word spread quickly about the release of Chauvin from custody. While many people expressed their anger, others are trying to redirect it to places where people can heal and learn how to continue the fight for justice.

Still, there is a protest expected to take place at the site of Floyd’s death, on East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and another expected Thursday, according to a Facebook event posting.

The Minneapolis Police Department issued a statement Wednesday afternoon:

“We are aware of current and future possible flashpoints that present challenges on both a local and national level. We are, and will, continue to work with our law enforcement partners, locally, regionally and federally in order to properly respond to situations as they unfold.

“We continue to work with our various communities to ensure our residents’ First Amendment rights to lawfully and peacefully protest are protected while maintaining public safety for all.”