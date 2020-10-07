Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rescuers found a hiker overnight after he got lost in the woods of northern Minnesota.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the man was reported missing Tuesday evening north of Ely by the owner of a local resort.
The owner told officers that the man, identified as James Yosel of Lake Waukomis, Missouri, went hiking off the Echo Trail in the morning and hadn’t returned.
The county’s rescue squad was sent out into the night to search for Yosel. He was found unharmed around midnight.
