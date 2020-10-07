CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — North Branch police say two juvenile boys are missing and are calling the public to help locate them.

According to police, John William Labore Jr. was last seen in North Branch leaving his home wearing a red shirt and black pants.

A second juvenile, Garret Richard Moses, was last seen leaving his residence wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Left to right: John Labore Jr. and Garret Moses (credit: North Branch police)

In both cases, no specific destination was mentioned.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the North Branch Police Department or their local authorities.

