MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minnesota High School football teams are canceling their season openers after players have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
According to KRFO, a player on Kasson-Mantorville near Rochester contracted the virus ahead of Saturday’s game against Mankato East. Other team members and staff are now being tested for COVID-19.
KRFO reports that Mankato East will now be playing Worthington this weekend instead.
According to Minnesota Department of Health data, there have been 296 cases of COVID-19 reported in Dodge County as of Wednesday.
Closer to the metro, Concordia Academy this week reported that their Saturday game against St. Agnes has been canceled.
In a tweet posted Monday, the school said St. Agnes canceled, citing that multiple football players are quarantined due to COVID-19 and that the team has been without several football coaches as well.
According to MDH data, there have been 11,833 cases of COVID-19 reported in Ramsey County as of Wednesday.
