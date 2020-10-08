MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says three people are in custody following multiple carjackings and a police pursuit that traveled through multiple cities.

According to the sheriff’s office, Anoka police responded shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday to a suspicious activity call on the 2500 block of Maple Avenue in Anoka. The caller thought a vehicle was being stolen.

When officers arrived, multiple suspects in multiple vehicles fled the area, but one vehicle crashed. The occupant fled on foot, but was taken into custody.

A second vehicle continued to flee until the tires deflated and the vehicle stopped. The two suspects inside the vehicle then carjacked a nearby vehicle and fled. The victims of that carjacking were left on the side of the road.

“The now stolen vehicle was located and fled law enforcement from multiple agencies including the Anoka Police Department, Ramsey Police Department, Coon Rapids Police Department, and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit travelled through the cities of Anoka, Ramsey, and Nowthen before returning to Ramsey,” the sheriff’s office said.

Around the 4700 block of Juniper Ridge Circle, the pursuit came to an end, with a man and woman being taken into custody.

Authorities say the man suffered injuries from a police K-9 during apprehension. Both suspects were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

“During the pursuit multiple squad cars were damaged and two officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Formal charges are pending for the parties taken into custody during this incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation, which is in its early stages, is ongoing.