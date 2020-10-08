MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota has been ranked as ninth in the nation for the most deer-related vehicle crashes.
According to the new study from State Farm, motorists in Minnesota have a one in 64 chance of colliding with an animal while driving. About 67% of those crashes involve deer, with other animals following closely behind such as dogs, cats and farm animals.
The study says there were more than 53,000 reported industry claims in Minnesota involving an animal in just one year. Last year, Minnesota ranked 10th on the list.
Fall is typically the prime season for animal collisions, especially deer. However, the study reports that there has been a decrease in animal collisions due to less drivers being on the road, according to figures recorded in March.
The top three states for deer collisions are West Virginia, Montana and Pennsylvania. Wisconsin ranks sixth.
Experts say not to “veer for deer”, but to brake firmly if an animal collisions seems likely.
“Stay in your lane,” the study said. “Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars.”
