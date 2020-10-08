MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Waite Park say a man is in custody after fleeing police early Wednesday morning.
According to police, around 2:30 a.m. an officer saw a motorcyclist driving very erratically on 3rd Street north. Officials say the driver was accelerating very quickly, traveling at a high rate of speed and running stoplights.
As the officer attempted to stop the motorcyclist, the motorcyclist crashed near the intersection of County Road 138 and 34th Avenue South in the City of Waite Park. The driver, a 33-year-old Albany man, was arrested.
Upon arrest, the man was found to be in the possession of a large quantity of meth.
The individual has first transported to the St. Cloud Hospital and then to Stearns County Jail. He was booked on charges of felony possession of narcotics and driving cancelled-IPS.
WCCO-TV does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.
