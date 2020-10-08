MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Morrison County say a man is in custody following a police pursuit Wednesday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, around 4:24 p.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle whose owner had active warrants out for his arrest. The vehicle, which was traveling on Highway 27, did not stop and a short pursuit ensued.
The suspect vehicle later pulled over near Centennial Drive and Highway 27 and the driver took off running. Officials say the individual ran south past the Dollar General Store in Genola. The suspect, a 31-year-old Little Falls man was later located and taken into custody.
He is currently in the Morrison County Jail awaiting formal charges for fleeing in a motor vehicle and on foot.
WCCO-TV does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.
