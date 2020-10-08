MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a two-car crash Thursday morning in western Wisconsin.
The Polk County Sheriff’s office says an SUV and a minivan collided at about 11:36 a.m. at the intersection of Mains Crossing Avenue and 70th Street in Apple River.
The SUV went through a stop sign, T-boning the minivan. A female passenger of the van died at the scene, and the van’s male driver suffered serious injuries. He was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, and is in critical condition as of Thursday night.
The female driver of the SUV, who was the sole occupant, suffered undisclosed injuries. Investigators say she was engaging in inattentive driving at the time of the crash.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating.
