MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park police are seeking a suspect who rammed squad vehicles with a vehicle and later crashed.
According to police, the incident occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday on the 6300 block of Boone Avenue North. There, police responded to the report of a “slumper”.
When officers arrived, they located the vehicle and found a person slumped over inside and possibly impaired, police said. The driver woke up and refused to obey commands to give their identity and step out of the vehicle.
Suddenly, police said, the driver put the vehicle in drive and began ramming police squad cars. The suspect also drove towards police officers who were out of their vehicles on foot, but officers jumped out of the way, according to police.
The suspect sped off and crashed a short distance away. Despite a search of the area involving a K-9 unit, the suspect was not located.
Police say they are investigating and there is no known danger to the public.
