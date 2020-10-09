MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge has ruled that the election for Minnesota’s 2nd congressional district will take place on Election Day in November, following the death of one of that race’s candidates in September.
Earlier, Democratic Congresswoman Angie Craig filed a lawsuit to ask the courts to let the 2nd District Congressional race proceed in the November election. This came after Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Weeks died.
Since Weeks’ death happened so close to Election Day, and the party has “major party” status, state law called for a special election early next year — but that would mean the seat would be vacant for a short time.
Craig is running for a second term against Republican Tyler Kistner, who issued a statement opposing Craig’s suit to hold the election in November.
