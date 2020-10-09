Kid Friendly DIY Bath Bomb

Comments
Amy Blaubach, the director of Little Sprouts Academy in Burnsville, shared a bath bombs project with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers in our DIY Friday.
Recipe:
2 cups baking soda
1 cup citric acid
¼ cup cornstarch
¼ cup Epsom salt
¼ cup coconut oil, solid at room temp
For fun, you can add different essential oils, flower petals, Vicks vapor rub for a shower melt tablet for stuffy noses!
Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Press into molds of your choice – cookies cutters, muffin tins, Easter eggs.
