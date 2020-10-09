MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Minnesota, with more than 1,400 cases reported in just the last 24 hours. Recently, that number includes a prominent community member in Minneapolis.

Many have become accustomed to seeing MAD DADS wearing their green shirts all around town — especially downtown — helping young people change their lives. But now one of those green shirts is missing. National director of MAD DADS, VJ Smith, is in the hospital in a fight for his life.

“I’ve got coronavirus, and I’ve got double pneumonia, and I’m fighting them both with everything that I’ve got. I’m fighting them as hard as I can,” he said in a video posted to Facebook. “So if you’d just pray for me, if you’ll just pray with me, if you’ll just lift me up, that’s all I need. That your prayers are working, your strength is coming through.”

Smith is asking people to wear their mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands — whatever it takes to stay clear of COVID-19. Smith says it is a serious virus and we all should take it seriously.

The organization is using Smith’s fight as a way to educate people. The video he posted has many seeing this community servant still working to save other despite his illness.

“It hurts me because I know how strong he is,” Wallace White, of MAD DADS, said. “I know he’s not used to being tied down, you know. He’s a workaholic, I mean he’s working all day every day.”

MAD DADS are not only out providing resources to people in need; they are also passing out mask, hand sanitizer and plastic gloves to help keep people protected against the virus.