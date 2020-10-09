MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another involved in a Brooklyn Park shooting Friday evening.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department received several calls just before 4 p.m. reporting shots fired in the 6900 block of West Broadway.

Officers arrived at the scene and noticed several cars leaving the area. They arrested one individual involved in the shooting and he is currently in custody.

Police believe the second suspect is barricaded inside an apartment complex and is armed with a gun. SWAT and crisis negotiators are on the scene trying to get ahold of the suspect to come out of the residence.

Officers are unsure what started the event, but they say there were multiple shooters and an exchange of a large volume of gunfire in the neighborhood.

BPPD say they received several calls earlier in the day about a domestic situation down the same street involving a gun. Police are unsure if the two are related.

Authorities say numerous houses were hit by gunfire, but at this time, they do not believe anyone was struck.

Residents are asked to remain inside their homes at this time, and to expect significant road closures.

If you see suspicious activity in the area, you are asked to call 911.