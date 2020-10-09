MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Notice something smelly in the air around in the Twin Cities Friday? It’s something that happens every year and is linked to farm fields.
On Friday, many people posted on social media commenting — and sometimes complaining — about the smell of manure wafting through the cities.
Hey, Twin Cities, why does the air smell like crap today?
— Anita, ambitious and at 🏡 (@anitalynns) October 9, 2020
“Yes, that 💩 smell is the freshly plowed fields to our south, courtesy of southerly winds,” meteorologist Mike Augustyniak said.
As WCCO reported in 2015, farmers are finishing harvesting around this time and then apply manure fertilizer to the fields. Add warmer weather and a good breeze, and you have a stinky combination.
Meteorologist Chris Shaffer also tweeted about the smell in 2017, making a clever comparison to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “That Smell”.
