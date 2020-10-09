MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Edward Johnson, an inmate at the Stillwater prison, pleaded guilty Thursday morning to murdering corrections officer Joseph Gomm in 2018.
At a pre-trial hearing, Johnson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the July 2018 beating in which he attacked Gomm with a hammer in the prison workshop. Gomm, 45, died at the scene; he was not armed.
On Friday morning while under oath, Johnson admitted he checked out a hammer and struck Gomm two times, with the intent of killing him.
In Minnesota, a first-degree murder conviction is punishable by life in prison. Johnson, 44, is currently serving a sentence for having his ex-girlfriend murdered in 2020.
The family decided to forgo victim impact statements. Johnson was immediately sentenced to life in prison, and the other two counts of premeditated murder and second-degree assault were dismissed.
“Nothing the criminal justice system can do would bring back Correctional Officer Joseph Gomm. Mr. Gomm was a kindhearted, beloved man whose life was needlessly cut short. The Washington County Attorney’s Office continues to express its condolences to the Gomm family, as well as Mr. Gomm’s friends and colleagues at the Department of Corrections. We are pleased that Mr. Johnson has pleaded guilty and will remain in prison for the rest of his life,” Assistant Washington County Attorney Nick Hydukovich said.
You must log in to post a comment.