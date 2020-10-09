CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Moon, NASA

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Packing for a big trip is never fun, but can you imagine packing for a trip to the Moon?

NASA wants to know what you would pack for a trip to the Moon.

Earlier this week, the space agency released a video encouraging people to tweet a picture of their “Moon kits”.

You can pack as much as you want, or try NASA’s “expert mode”, which only permits items that can fit into a bag much smaller than a standard airplane carry-on.

Comments