MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Packing for a big trip is never fun, but can you imagine packing for a trip to the Moon?
NASA wants to know what you would pack for a trip to the Moon.
Earlier this week, the space agency released a video encouraging people to tweet a picture of their “Moon kits”.
If you were an astronaut in our #Artemis program, what would you bring to the Moon? Share your #NASAMoonKit for a chance to be featured on @NASA social media or during a broadcast of Space Launch System rocket testing. https://t.co/3eK3ONzCoO pic.twitter.com/JS36IAPRIi
— NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) October 6, 2020
You can pack as much as you want, or try NASA’s “expert mode”, which only permits items that can fit into a bag much smaller than a standard airplane carry-on.
