MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people escaped safely after a house caught on fire in Osakis overnight.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports the fire happened on the 13000 block of County Road 73. Three people were sleeping inside when the fire broke out sometime after midnight.
The Osakis Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze, and the three inside managed to exit without sustaining any injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
