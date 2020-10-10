Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As fall creeps into winter and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hold steady in Minnesota, many restaurants are retrofitting their offerings to make sure they can still serve you your favorite meals over the cold months.
WCCO’s Jason DeRusha has put together a list of restaurants and brewpubs in the Twin Cities (and beyond) that offer heated patios or some other form of heat. We’ve got them plotted on the map below, or you can scroll down for a link to the full list.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The map below has been updated as of Oct. 10.)
You can also click here to see a sortable spreadsheet of the restaurants and brewpubs listed.
