MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Carlton County say that a 20-year-old man was injured in a dirt bike accident Saturday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office says that a 20-year-old man from Duluth was riding on Harlis Road in Holyoke Township.
Around 3:30 p.m., the driver lost control on the Wilderness Trail. He was riding with a large group.
The sheriff’s office said the driver’s injuries were significant, and he was taken to a Duluth hospital by air.
He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and investigators don’t believe alcohol to have been a factor.
