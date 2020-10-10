MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The nation’s first permanent memorial to survivors of sexual violence was dedicated in Minneapolis Saturday.
The Survivors Memorial is located at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis. However, because of the pandemic, the dedication took place online.
Sarah Super launched the initiative for the memorial to honor survivors of sexual violence. She came up with the idea in 2015, just weeks after an ex-boyfriend broke into her home and attacked her.
“For far too long the suffering of sexual violence victims and survivors has been forced into the shadows, swept under the rug. This memorial brings our suffering in to the light where we as a community courageously choose to see it,” Super said.
The memorial is at the south end of the park along the Mississippi River. A circle of benches is intended to invite people to talk about their experiences.
