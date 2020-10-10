MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With just a little more than three weeks from Election Day, both major parties in Minnesota are using the weekend to push people to the polls.
Democrats held metro-wide campaign events Saturday morning, and a Republican rally was scheduled in Rush City Saturday evening.
Both campaign events used the day to urge their constituents to vote.
The Rush City event is called the “Farmers for Trump” rally. Prominent speakers include South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Pete Stauber, and former Vikings player Jack Brewer, representing the group Black Voices for Trump.
Stauber flew on Air Force One with President Donald Trump after his rally in Duluth last week. Stauber hit the campaign trail very quickly afterwards, despite his possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus after the president tested positive.
WEB EXTRA: Click here to explore WCCO’s 2020 Election Guide.
Earlier, Democratic leaders teamed up with teachers to get out the vote. Sen. Tina Smith, who’s up for re-election this November, made stops in Lakeville, Apple Valley, and the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis. Gov. Tim Walz joined her as well as Rep. Angie Craig, who’s also up for re-election.
She teamed up with members of the American Federation of Teachers to discuss her plans to address the challenges teachers and families are facing during this pandemic.
“I’m telling you what, I don’t take anything for granted in these elections. We know that Minnesota is the land of close elections, right? But we don’t want to relive that,” Smith said. “So are you all going to get out and vote this year?”
