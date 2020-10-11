MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 1,450 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths in the last 24 hours.
According to Minnesota Department of Health data, there have been 112,268 cases confirmed since March, with 100,171 of those patients no longer needing to be quarantined. More than 8,354 people have needed hospitalization since the pandemic began.
MORE: Minnesota Health Dept.’s Situation Report On COVID-19
The state’s death toll is now 2,141. Of those who have died, 1,521 have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Testing is now at 2,318,810 overall in the state. Nearly 30,000 tests were completed in the last 24 hours.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the positivity rate is hovering around 5% as of Sept. 30. Another measure by which authorities are determining the state’s progress is the number of new cases per 100,000 residents. As of now, the Dial Back Dashboard reports that figure is at 18 per 100,000.
