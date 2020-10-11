WCCO APP: Click here to download WCCO’s new news app.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family members of both presidential candidates are coming to Minnesota this week.
Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, will be back in Minnesota Tuesday to campaign in Northfield. He last visited on Oct. 1 with a visit to Becker.
Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and Doug Emhoff, husband of vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, will be stumping in the Twin Cities and Rochester on Thursday.
Dr. Biden last visited Minnesota on Oct. 3, one day after President Trump announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 just hours after holding a rally in Duluth. This will be Dr. Biden’s fourth campaign visit to Minnesota since early September. Vice President Biden last visited Minnesota in mid-September when he made a stop in Duluth.
Minnesota is a battleground state in the 2020 presidential election. Biden has been consistently polling ahead of Trump in the state, but the president only lost Minnesota by a 1.5% margin in 2016.
A Republican presidential candidate has not won Minnesota since 1972.
