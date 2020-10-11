Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in critical condition after being shot Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis’s Near North neighborhood.
Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said officers were called to the intersection of North Logan and Plymouth Avenues just before 3 p.m., where they found the inured man.
He is being treated at Hennepin Health hospital. Police are still searching for the shooter.
