MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Much of Minnesota is being treated to a summer storm in mid-October.
Most of western Minnesota was under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for much of Sunday evening, with high winds and hail being the main threats. A Tornado Warning sprung up in Kandiyohi, Pope and Stearns counties at about 8 p.m., but was canceled within a half hour.
While the severe threat diminished late Sunday night, heavy rains are expected to fall through Monday morning, according to WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows, with winds reaching speeds of 50 miles per hour in parts of the state. Most communities in the line of the storm could see an inch or so of rain — and badly-needed rain, at that.
Heavy rain and lightning reached the Twin Cities just after 11 a.m., and the most intense part of the system is expected to exit the state after 1 a.m.
The entire system should be out of the Minnesota by about 11 a.m. Monday, and the rest of the day will be dry, with temperatures reaching up to the mid-to-high 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will likely feel similar.
Savor these mild temps, thought, because we’ll be dropping down to the 40s by mid-week.
You must log in to post a comment.