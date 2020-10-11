Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police are investigating the city’s 26th homicide of the year.
Officers responded to the 70 block of Stevens Street W around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. There, they found a woman outside an apartment complex with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Regions Hospital where she later died.
While police were looking for witnesses and evidence, they found a second woman who had been shot. She was also taken to Regions Hospital and is expected to survive her gunshot injury to her arm.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. So far, no arrests have been made.
