MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s most consistently safe Republican Congressional District is the 6th, which is currently held by Congressman Tom Emmer.

While Emmer does face a Democratic election opponent in November in Tawnja Zahradka, as chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee he has been focusing much of his attention on helping Republican candidates, including President Donald Trump.

In the U.S. House of Representatives, Democrats now hold a comfortable majority and most analysts believe that will still be the case after the November election.

But in the U.S. Senate, it’s a different story. Senate Republicans now have a three-seat majority but polling indicates that could change in the November election.

Polls show Democrats could win the Senate, and that nationally Republicans and President Trump have been slipping since his COVID diagnosis.

A new ABC News Poll shows Joe Biden leading nationally 54-42 percentage points. Among men, Biden is tied 48-48. But among women, the poll shows an enormous gender gap — with the president trailing Biden 59-36.

WCCO asked Rep. Emmer about that gender gap when he was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

“There is a large silent majority,” Emmer said. “There were 8.5 million people … who showed up in 2016 to vote for this president. They didn’t show in 2018, but now that this president is back on the ballot I fully expect that 8.5 million people that do not poll, I expect them to show up at the polls and voting.”

The fact that Republicans could lose control of the Senate is the main reason you will see them try to get Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination approved before the new Congress is sworn in the first week in January.