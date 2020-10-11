MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities educator has passed away from COVID-19.

Choua Yang worked at Prairie Seeds Academy Charter School in Brooklyn Park. She was serving in a new role as CEO, but before that she was the school’s principal for more than a decade.

The school says she passed away on Friday after battling COVID-19.

In a statement to WCCO-TV, the school said in part:

“A lifelong educator, Choua served as the Principal of PSA since 2008 and became its Chief Executive Officer in 2020. Under her leadership, PSA increased its enrollment and student success, providing thousands of students with an outstanding education. There was nothing more important to her than the students of PSA. She celebrated their successes, cared deeply when they were troubled and needed help, and was devoted to making things better for every student, family, and staff member at PSA. Most importantly she believed in giving her students the opportunity to actualize PSA’s mission, to be,

‘inspired global thinkers, who will understand the importance of inquiry, lifelong learning, intercultural awareness, respect, and adaptability as they become future leaders.’

Choua understood and valued the importance of education and devoted her entire career to the profession, starting in 1996 with her first teaching job. Over the years, Choua served in multiple leadership roles with the Minneapolis Public Schools and St. Paul Public Schools before joining PSA as its principal. She was an exceptional leader who served with humility and contributed immensely to the growth of many teachers, principals, and administrators. Those that have been fortunate to work with Choua will remember her constant encouragement and above all, her kindness.

Choua loved life. While life presented challenges and obstacles, she embraced it with a smile and always trusted that everything happened for a reason. Her entire life was dedicated to serving others. She lifted us with her humor and high spirits and was a constant light during troubled times.”

Choua’s family has established a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs. If you’d like to donate click here.