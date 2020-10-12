WCCO APP: Click here to download WCCO’s new news app.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who was fatally shot by a Pine County Sheriff’s deputy last week has been identified.
Anthony Michael Legato, 25, died of a single gunshot wound, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office. It happened on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 9 on Interstate 35 near the Mora exit.
Legato, from Oak Park Heights, was a suspect in a domestic assault that happened about 15 minutes earlier at Grand Casino Hinckley. Deputies soon spotted his vehicle and gave chase.
Legato is said to have entered the northbound lanes of interstate while driving in the wrong direction. At some point in the chase, Legato pulled to the side of the road and got out of his vehicle. Deputy Joshua Pepin did the same, before Legato got back in his vehicle and took off.
Pepin then fired his service weapon at Legato, who then rolled his vehicle, which crashed into an on-coming car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver who he hit was not seriously hurt, and no law enforcement members were injured. The victim at the casino was also not hurt.
Pepin, a five-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, is on standard administrative leave.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation. They say body and squad cameras captured parts of the deadly incident.
