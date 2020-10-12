Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a Zimmerman man died Friday night after he was hit by a car while walking on Fremont Avenue.
According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Scott Alan Zoerb was walking west in the lane of traffic in the 13400 block when he was hit by a car that was also traveling west on Fremont.
Zoerb was pronounced dead at the scene around 8:45 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle, Susan Dixon, 49, of Monticello, stopped at the scene and was cooperative with officers.
Investigators do not believe Dixon was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The incident remains under investigation.
