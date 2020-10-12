MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota lawmakers will meet again Monday for the fifth special session of the year.
Again, Gov. Tim Walz is calling lawmakers back as he wants to extend his COVID-19 peacetime emergency powers for another 30 days. Each time he does this, the legislature gets a chance to vote whether he should keep them.
The governor says it’s imperative that he has the tools necessary to respond to this public health emergency and protect the health and wellbeing of each and every Minnesotan.
Senate Republicans have had enough. They think that lawmakers should have a say in the response.
Over the past two Saturdays, Minnesota has hit record or near-record positive cases twice. Both above 1,500 new cases.
Many neighboring states are seeing much larger increases.
