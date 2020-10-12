Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health has updated its COVID-19 guidelines in assisted living facilities in accordance to recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new guidelines will help to carefully reintroduce in-person visits and activities in assisted living-type facilities.
Guests who enter the facilities will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms including temperature checks, and observations about signs or symptoms. Also, they will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing by remaining at least six feet apart from each other.
These changes will take effect Saturday, Oct. 17.
