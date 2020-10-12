MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a record-breaking weekend in Stillwater.
The Stillwater Grower’s Association hosted its annual Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Saturday. It was a virtual event for attendees, and it was an event to remember. Cory Buettner helped host the event.
“We broke a record, we had an event continuation, still paid out a lot of money and we all had a good time,” Buettner said. “COVID is not gonna stop any of this.”
Charlie Bergstrom of Lancaster, which is just south of the Canadian border, grew the record-breaking gourd, which weighed in at an incredible 1,990.5 pounds.
Bergstrom tells WCCO he used 100 gallons of water a day and fertilized it daily. He says it was growing 40 pounds a day during the last few week.
Next year’s competition is already set for Oct. 9.
