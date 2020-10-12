Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department announced Monday morning that an arrest has been made in a deadly shooting over the weekend.
At about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 70 block of Stevens Street West and, upon arrival, found a woman outside an apartment complex with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Regions Hospital where she later died.
As police investigated, a second woman was found — also suffering from a gunshot wound to her arm. She was taken to Regions Hospital and is expected to survive her gunshot injury.
According to police, a 42-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested Sunday at the St. Paul police headquarters. She was booked in Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.
