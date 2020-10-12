MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey of Minnesota teachers finds that nearly 30 percent of educators are thinking about quitting or retiring due to the stress, workloads and health risks stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly 10,000 teachers and administrators in Minnesota schools responded to the online survey, which was conducted by Education Minnesota in recent weeks. The majority of responders said they felt stressed, overwhelmed and frustrated while teaching during the pandemic. Multimodal instructors, who teach in-person lessons while simultaneous teaching students online, reported the greatest negative feelings.
“There’s already a teacher shortage in Minnesota,” said Denise Specht, president of the Education Minnesota, in a statement. “Our public schools won’t function if thousands of educators burn out and leave.”
According to the union, the Teachers Retirement Association of Minnesota reported that applications for retirement benefits increased by 35% in August and September 2020 compared to the same period last year.
Specht is calling for districts to adapt and adjust in light of how teachers are feeling.
“Districts need to remove all unnecessary tasks from educators’ plates, open negotiations on building-specific issues and generally abandon plans that ask a single teacher to manage half a class online and a half in-person at the same time,” she said. “That arrangement may have seemed like a good idea in August, but it’s not working in October and it may drive out hundreds of teachers by May.”
Nearly 60% of the teachers who responded to the survey are working under a hybrid model. The remaining 40% are split between in-person and distance learning. Multimodal teachers made up about 4% of the responders. Those working under the distance learning model reported feeling the safest.
The survey was sent out to the 60,000 members of Education Minnesota on Sept. 23. As of Oct. 5, 9,723 educators had responded.
