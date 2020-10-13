MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five National Guard staffers are working with a nursing home in Austin after it reported an outbreak of COVID-19 in recent days.
Workers at the Sacred Heart Care Center say they’ve confirmed 17 cases of COVID on the premises — 10 of which are residents, and the other seven staffers at the Skilled Nursing Facility. All residents and staff had been tested Oct. 6.
Workers say that they’ve isolated the residents who tested positive, and they’re being treated. Staffers who tested positive have been sent to quarantine at home.
Five staff members with the National Guard Air Force staff have been brought in to help provide care over the course of the next two weeks.
Sacred Heart Care Center also said that the Minnesota Department of Health inspected the center following allegations of neglect. They say that no evidence was found, and that “residents are being well taken care of and staffing levels are appropriate for the care we need to be providing.”
As of now, workers say that no visitors are being allowed unless their loved ones’ health is in decline, and no indoors visits are being allowed at all. They are also maintaining mandatory COVID-19 testing for all staffers. The center says their supply of PPE is “above average.”
